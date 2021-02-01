Coronavirus leads to use of contract nurses at RMC; expense larger than expected

The Regional Medical Center continues spend more for contract labor than it planned due to the need for nurses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RMC spent about $631,248 for contract labor during the month of December, which is 23% above the budgeted amount for the month, according to hospital financial figures.

The hospital has seen contract labor expenses of about $2.3 million this fiscal year, which began in October. That’s about 49% over the budgeted amount of $1.5 million.

“We have really only had to use contract labor in nursing, due to the demand nationally for nursing, and every hospital in the country is doing so,” RMC Interim CEO Kirk Wilson said. “As COVID wanes, as folks get vaccinated, the demand for contract labor nurses will wane with it and we fully anticipate returning to only minimal use of contract nurses come spring/summertime.”

According to financial data, RMC had 44 full-time equivalent contract employees for December, compared to budget of 39 FTEs. Year-to-date, the hospital has had 51 contract staff, compared to a budget of 39 agency or contract FTE's.

Hospital administration continually seeks to lower contract labor expenses as contract employees typically cost more than regular employees.