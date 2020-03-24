Coronavirus leads to changes: Elloree enacts new curfew, line dancers pause, SCDOR extends tax deadline

Groups and government bodies throughout The T&D Region continue to announce changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Town of Elloree
The Town of Elloree, in an effort to implement the policies outlined in President Trump’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” has temporarily enacted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for unsupervised children 17 years of age and under.
This curfew is designed to assist parents with keeping their children at home during a time of national and state emergency, the town said in a release.
The curfew will also assist law enforcement by reducing the amount of foot traffic late at night in the town of Elloree, according to the town.
Orangeburg Line Dancers
The Orangeburg Line Dancers have discontinued line dance classes at the Fine Arts Center until the health crisis is over. For more information, call 803-664-1000.
You have free articles remaining.
S.C. Department of Revenue
The S.C. Department of Revenue is aligning with the IRS and is extending the income tax filing and payment due date from April 15 to July 15.
This filing and payment relief is applied to all income tax taxpayers automatically; you do not need to file any additional forms or call SCDOR to qualify. SCDOR encourages individual taxpayers to use the electronic filing options available at dor.sc.gov/iit-filing.
SCDOR is continuing to issue individual income tax refunds as quickly as possible and does not anticipate any processing delays at this time. Visit dor.sc.gov/refund to learn more about refund processing and to view your refund status.
Also, SCDOR announced state regulation 7-702.5 has been temporarily suspended to allow current holders of a valid on or off-premises beer and wine permit who meet certain requirements to sell sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside/drive-thru pickup for off-premises consumption.
Qualifying retailers may now offer curbside delivery or pickup of beer and wine through a curbside service if they meet certain conditions.
Curbside delivery and pickup of alcoholic liquors is prohibited.
This waiver does not authorize or apply to open containers or to delivery services, including third-party delivery.
For more information, visit https://dor.sc.gov/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.