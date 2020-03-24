Coronavirus leads to changes: Elloree enacts new curfew, line dancers pause, SCDOR extends tax deadline

Groups and government bodies throughout The T&D Region continue to announce changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Town of Elloree

The Town of Elloree, in an effort to implement the policies outlined in President Trump’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” has temporarily enacted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for unsupervised children 17 years of age and under.

This curfew is designed to assist parents with keeping their children at home during a time of national and state emergency, the town said in a release.

The curfew will also assist law enforcement by reducing the amount of foot traffic late at night in the town of Elloree, according to the town.

Orangeburg Line Dancers

The Orangeburg Line Dancers have discontinued line dance classes at the Fine Arts Center until the health crisis is over. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

S.C. Department of Revenue

The S.C. Department of Revenue is aligning with the IRS and is extending the income tax filing and payment due date from April 15 to July 15.