Coronavirus impacting Orangeburg nonprofits and charitable organizations

With its economic impact and unpredictable nature, the coronavirus pandemic poses challenges for charities and nonprofit organizations and the level of donations they receive.
Salvation Army Capt. Kellie Cantrell said the organization has seen a decline in donations.
“That would be expected during these times. Our concern, too, is the health and well-being of our community, but we have been impacted by it and in more ways than one because it impacts our family store as well,” Cantrell said.
The Salvation Army operates an 8,500-square-foot family thrift store located at 459 Stonewall Jackson St. SW in Orangeburg.
“So while we’re trying to do the most for our community, we rely on donations very heavily. So it’s sort of a domino effect. About the safest thing right now for anyone to do is just do a monetary donation either by mail or online unless somebody has perishable food items that they would like to donate. We’re just concerned for the safety of everyone first and foremost,” she said.
Donations can be made to the Salvation Army by mailing: P.O. Box 958, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Online donations can be made at the website www.salvationarmy.org and selecting Orangeburg.
Cantrell said she is not yet panicking about the decline in donations, but that may change.
“We’re headed in that direction. Right now we’re being very cautious. We’re just evaluating things, trying to help where we can. Right now doing the most emergency cases. Since we’re seeing that decline in donations, we just have to prepare for when it gets worse, and we believe that it will get worse,” Cantrell said.
The Salvation Army office is located at 813 Nottingham St. in Orangeburg.
Cantrell said services have not ceased, and even if the doors had to be closed, they would continue even if we “have to look at things a little bit differently.”
“That’s when I would come in. We would just have to take different measures of how we provided those services, whether it be delivery to people if they needed food, or whether they could come up in their cars and then we brought stuff to their car. Right now we’re still allowing people in our building. We’re just taking extra precaution with those people who come in,” she said.
Social distancing, avoiding crowds of people sitting in the waiting room and allowing only one person at a time to come in for assistance are among the ways the agency is being safe.
“We have hand sanitizer available. We’re spraying down every few minutes with disinfectant, just trying to take those normal cleaning precautions. We’re asking anybody that’s sick to not come in the office, to give us a call if they have an emergency and we’ll see how we can assist them,” Cantrell said.
Barbara Troy is executive director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg, a group which includes a coalition of churches who have come to the aid of the needy since 1988.
“I see a decline in donations too. We got about 25 churches that pay consistently. I'm going to write a letter and send it to each church. But so far, so good. We had one church gave us $1,200. They always pay a year ahead. I thank God for that,” Troy said.
She added, “One church gives us $300 every four months, one gives us $500 twice a year, and another one $500 twice a year. We're just praying. We're not spending anything. When we started looking for a building, one man gave us $5,000 toward the building.”
State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter is executive director of the nonprofit CASA/Family Systems in Orangeburg, an agency whose mission includes serving victims of domestic and family violence.
"Without question, COVID-19 has affected our fundraising efforts, but it has not affected our delivery of needed services in the community. We are, where possible, working remotely. We're not accepting new clients at our shelter. Clients in need of in-person services are by appointment only,” Cobb-Hunter said.
She added the agency’s priority to make sure that its staff and clients are kept safe.
“So we are, like everybody else, just trying to follow the direction on those who are supposed to know. Clearly, the fundraising has gone down, but as an agency that has operated for 40 years on limited resources, we can't allow slow fundraising efforts to negatively impact the services that we deliver,” Cobb-Hunter said.
The Samaritan House homeless shelter on Middleton Street in Orangeburg is run by a board of directors, with Brenda Jamerson serving as chairperson.
Jamerson said the community has supported renovation of the shelter, which is tentatively set to reopen in the summer. She said the coronavirus has, however, impacted donations.
“It’s seriously impacted the giving that we’ve received in this first quarter. There’s been a significant difference in the individual giving that we received last year this time versus now. But I can certainly understand the circumstances of everybody,” Jamerson said.
She added, “We’re just trying to move forward as best as we can, keeping focus on the mission. In keeping in line with the standards of social distancing and that kind of thing, we have still been able to get some work done in the facility. These companies have layoffs as well as can’t send in but so many persons at a time to do some of the repairs that need to be done.
“But we’re all in it together. So it’s just one of those things and hopefully when we come out on the other end, we’ll all be better for this. There’s a lesson in it for us all to learn and hopefully we’ll all be doing that.”
Jamerson said, “God willing, we hope to be open sometime later in the summer. That’s our target. The community has been good to us. Several persons have called about giving different items, and I’m asking them just to hold on them for us until we can get some things cleared out.”
She said the coronavirus impact will likely create a whole new population of needy people.
“Right now, people who have been laid off who have not experienced this kind of need before. They are not perhaps homeless at this time, but we’re hoping that they won’t get to that situation. I’m retired, but I’ll try to do the best that I can to help those in need,” Jamerson said.
“We have to have our faith in God to move us through this because ... this has brought all of us to our knees. It is time out for bickering and fighting each other. It’s time for love, peace, harmony and prayer,” she said.
Sarah Fawcett is president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, whose six-county service area includes Orangeburg and Bamberg counties. Bamberg County falls under the umbrella of the statewide United Way Association of South Carolina.
Fawcett said, “United Way's main source of revenue is annual workplace campaign-based instead of individual donor appeals. Most of our campaigns have wrapped up for the fiscal year. So we really won't know for some time how our donations might be affected.”
She said the coronavirus pandemic has presented some unique challenges in service delivery.
“The difference between this crisis and the 2015 floods, last major crisis in the Midlands, is that flooding affected specific homes in specific areas. We could identify and assess damage, and we could learn from other areas of the country that had experienced major flooding how to respond. This crisis affects everyone one way or another, and no one has been through something like this. We are all learning how to respond as we go,” Fawcett said.
Among the services the United Way provides is the 211 toll-free help number for Midlands residents, a service which Fawcett said is having its database system and website upgraded and strengthened.
Naomi Lett, president and CEO of UWASC, said, "The 211 system is being fully updated because we know there are a lot of organizations that have closed for the safety of their employees. So we're assuring that the most up to date information on community resources is there.
“We are partnering with several others like the One SC Fund, which is providing statewide funding for the coronavirus response. So we'll be looking at resources and critical needs through that as well.”
Lett said the agency is ensuring that its partners, particularly those that provide critical services in the coronavirus response, are getting the resources they need to stay in operation.
“So in areas where organizations have shut down for a variety of reasons, some of them not resource related, we are working to collaborate across the community to see how we can create alternative service options. As child care centers close down, we want to engage the YMCA and local faith-based churches to be able to serve as child care for the essential workforce,” Lett said.
She said a decline in fundraising will have an impact, but the mission continues.
“In the meanwhile, we are fundraising around providing for the needs of the community right now. We’re thinking outwardly about how to get resources for the most important and critical community needs. So that means food, shelter, child care, making sure that folks have what they need and no one’s getting evicted or having their lights turned off.
“We understand that there are long-term and short-term needs. Leveraging the food and basic need distributions, making sure no one’s left without them. Schools are shut down. How do you use virtual tutorial technology or other ways to keep people safe and still help kids learn? Our efforts have really honed in on this,” Lett said.
