Coronavirus forces changes at SCSU ; university could stay online in Aug., return later in fall

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing changes in how South Carolina State University prepares for fall, including in the areas of admissions and course delivery.
“We're all in this together. This is one of those things that affects everyone and nobody has all the answers. … There will be continued transmissions coming throughout the peak. So it's likely there will be transmissions throughout the fall, there will be transmissions in the spring as well,” S.C. State President James E. Clark told the board on April 23.
As the university reopens the campus, it must ensure the local health care system has the capacity to treat people in the area, he said.
"We have to factor that in because we're likely to have people that will be on the campus whenever we return that are going to be sick,” Clark said.
“Some won't need to be hospitalized, but some will be too sick to care for themselves … and some of them won't be able to go home. So we have to make sure we have places for quarantines and isolation and so forth,” he said.
“Before we can come back, there's got to be adequate testing supplies, and we need antibodies before we can really have a full return to normal. Normal is not going to be anything like the normal that we're used to because we're going to have to be able to always monitor for the foreseeable future and be able to do what's referred to as contact tracing. We need to have mechanisms and tools to be able to do that,” he said.
Assistance will be sought from the state.
“In order for us to really contain this, we're going to need a safe and effective vaccine and therapeutic agents. That'll be next year. And in certain areas we're going to need the personal protective equipment, EPA-approved cleaning materials and all those things, and this notion of trigger points that help us in decision making,’ Clark said.
“So that means that we're going to have to really give some deep thought as to how, where, who and when we come back in the fall. We do not have that decision right now, but I just wanted to make sure that we know that those things are underway,” Clark said.
The university switched to online course delivery amid the pandemic, with only some essential staff working on campus and others remotely.
“The nonessential staff by directive are either on leave or in a no-pay status. ... All events on the campus are postponed or cancelled. The campus is closed to visitors. Fundamentally, we're working online,” the president said.
Clark said if the campus is re-opened in August, which he didn’t anticipate, faculty, staff and students will be required to wear face coverings.
Faculty with compromised immune systems would continue remote learning, and staff with compromised immune systems would continue telecommuting if possible.
“We have to make sure we are addressing the risks,” the president said.
The university is exploring other scenarios, including remaining online in August and opening the campus later in the fall.
“We are looking at both the potential mix changes and the revenue difference of online versus on campus. I have an expectation that COVID-19 is going to cause an overall depression in enrollment at typical universities around the nation,” Clark said.
The university has been processing housing and meal refunds.
"That's prorated for those students who remain on campus (including University Village). The things like tuition, academic fees and support fees, those are not refundable," the president said.
CARES Act funding
The university has received $4 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Half of the money must go straight to students for emergency financial aid, while the other half will be used to cover the expenses of issuing university refunds.
Clark said assistance is also being sought on the state level.
Vice President for Finance and Management Teare Brewington said only those students who are eligible for federal Title IV aid can receive the CARES Act funding.
“So we’re trying to make sure it’s as equitable as possible, touching as many students as we can, but also recognizing that student is in a little more need,” she said.
Admissions
The university has received fewer student applications than it did during the same time last year, but is pursuing its applicants more aggressively, Clark said.
“What’s important is, in terms of the students that we’ve processed and we’ve admitted, that’s up over 20 percent,” Clark said.
The university being more aggressive in its pursuit of students, including calling students more, setting up virtual tours, creating online activities and developing virtual college days.
At the time of the meeting, the university had 1,802 admitted students compared to 1,323 at this time last year, while there were 5,342 applications compared to 5,641 last year at the same time.
Given the circumstances presented by the coronavirus, the president he is going to use his discretion when it comes to the waiver of SAT and ACT scores for students.
“The governor gave us a level of discretion to inform my admissions team to admit students that were unable to get ACT or SAT test scores in and use a grade-point model for doing that,” Clark said.
Trustee Doris Helms said the university needs to make a decision on tuition by June.
“I think it would help our admissions if students out there and parents knew that we weren’t going to do any increases in tuition,” she said.
Clark said, “Although I have not submitted anything to the board, my personal opinion would be that during these times, it would be more valuable to hold our tuition constant.”
The president said the university has increased its online course offerings and is preparing for a combination of both on-campus and online learning, along with leveraging its remote/online technology throughout the institution.
The university will not be able to hold a May commencement exercise because of the coronavirus. While one will be set at a future time, a virtual graduation is also planned.
Summer classes have moved online.
“We won’t have as many courses maybe as we normally would have (for summer school), but we’re trying to ramp up the rest of the faculty to make sure we have it and we have enough faculty to do that,” Clark said.
Finance
Brewington said the coronavirus impacted the university’s
budget, with S.C. State projecting a deficit of $250,000 as of April 17.
“We are anticipating about $750,000 in lost revenues. Some of it’s from athletics ($130,000),” she said, but another portion is from the $520,000 in housing and meal refunds not covered by federal CARES Act funding.
“So far as of the 17th of April, we’ve had about $300,000 in unbudgeted expenses, those items directly related to COVID. We have set up a separate index in the system so that we can track those so that we know exactly what they are going forward. So if there are opportunities at the federal or state level to get reimbursed for those, we can quickly pull them out of the system,” Brewington said.
She said the university will incur some additional expenses the longer it stays with online instruction because of the coronavirus.
The university, however, anticipates making around $800,000 in expense reductions, including with “some scholarship adjustments that we’ll make for students that are on housing and meal scholarships,” she said.
Brewington said, “From a cash position, we have enough cash to cover us through the end of the fiscal year. And we are monitoring that very closely. We have been operating on a 30- to 45-day accounts payable cycle. We are going to push that to a 45- to 60-day just so we can start managing our cash a little better to make sure that we don’t run into any cash shortfalls with our payroll and those other critical items as this progresses.”
She said the university is considering the possibility that enrollment could decline as a result of the coronavirus.
“This is all changing day to day. So we have various models that we’re running and we’re discussing. We have not gotten to those final, I’d like to say, three, but… we’re still working on it," Brewington said, noting that some institutions have explored mandatory furloughs as way to make up for unexpected fund losses.
Clark said, “I can assure you that we’re not overlooking that and that we will prepare scenarios based on the best knowledge and as much factual data as we can pull together.”
Athletics
S.C. State Athletics Director Stacy Danley said the athletics budget has been impacted by the coronavirus, including with the cancellation of all spring sports.
“The number that we know for sure right now from a lost revenue standpoint would fall under the NCAA revenue distribution. Due to the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament, our respective revenue was cut about 7 percent to the tune of about $255,000 that we’re not going to receive this year from the NCAA,” Danley said.
“And besides that, the only thing that we know is that our senior student athletes, spring sport student athletes, will receive a blanket waiver from the NCAA, which will grant them an additional year of eligibility. Right now, that’s running about another $250,000 for us that we’ll have to cover during the next fiscal year. But this fiscal year, we’re going to lose about $250,000 from the NCAA revenue distribution,” Danley said.
Board Vice Chairman Donnie Shell asked if the athletics department could be reimbursed for any expenses related to the coronavirus, but Brewington said the regulations that came with the federal CARES Act were pretty clear.
“The athletes that qualify for the cash assistance from that half of that pot of money will still receive those dollars, but the university can’t reimburse itself for any athletic-related losses with that federal pot," she said.
Other matters
The board approved an “academic recovery alternate grading” policy.
The university provost can invoke the policy to facilitate students’ academic recovery which would have been necessitated by “local, state or national emergencies, natural disasters, epidemics, etc., that may lead the university to engage in remote learning for an extended period of time during an impacted semester.”
Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke said an extensive question-and-answer document on the policy and how it works will be provided for students who were not allowed to come back to campus following spring break because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said faculty would also be provided guidance on the policy’s implementation.
