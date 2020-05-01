Coronavirus forces changes at SCSU ; university could stay online in Aug., return later in fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing changes in how South Carolina State University prepares for fall, including in the areas of admissions and course delivery.

“We're all in this together. This is one of those things that affects everyone and nobody has all the answers. … There will be continued transmissions coming throughout the peak. So it's likely there will be transmissions throughout the fall, there will be transmissions in the spring as well,” S.C. State President James E. Clark told the board on April 23.

As the university reopens the campus, it must ensure the local health care system has the capacity to treat people in the area, he said.

"We have to factor that in because we're likely to have people that will be on the campus whenever we return that are going to be sick,” Clark said.

“Some won't need to be hospitalized, but some will be too sick to care for themselves … and some of them won't be able to go home. So we have to make sure we have places for quarantines and isolation and so forth,” he said.