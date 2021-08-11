Coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000 in S.C. 26 new cases in T&D Region

More than 10,000 South Carolina residents have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said the only way to prevent more deaths is through vaccination.
“Hundreds of millions of Americans have been fully vaccinated, including nearly two million South Carolinians. But our work is not done. That number only represents 45 percent of South Carolinians eligible for the vaccine, and it does not count all those aged 11-and-under who are not yet eligible for the vaccine but who depend on the rest of us to protect them,” Simmer said.
DHEC’s latest figures show an additional 26 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
No new deaths were reported in region.
Statewide, there are 1,680 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths
The total number of confirmed cases is now 529,198 and confirmed deaths is 8,823. There have been 1,184 probable coronavirus deaths in the state.
Simmer said, “Although one month ago it looked like the pandemic was improving, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously.
“Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19’s spread, we are not out of danger. And the longer that takes, the more time the virus has to mutate into new, harder-to-control variants.
“Right now, the vaccines we have are all safe, reliable and available. They work and are our best chance at preventing more infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Please, get fully vaccinated if you aren’t, and continue to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places.”
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 19 new cases, 9,702 total cases and a total of 248 deaths and 10 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,500 total cases and a total of 53 deaths and one probable death.
• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,272 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.
Find out where vaccines are available at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/