Coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000 in S.C. 26 new cases in T&D Region

More than 10,000 South Carolina residents have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said the only way to prevent more deaths is through vaccination.

“Hundreds of millions of Americans have been fully vaccinated, including nearly two million South Carolinians. But our work is not done. That number only represents 45 percent of South Carolinians eligible for the vaccine, and it does not count all those aged 11-and-under who are not yet eligible for the vaccine but who depend on the rest of us to protect them,” Simmer said.

DHEC’s latest figures show an additional 26 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported in region.

Statewide, there are 1,680 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths

The total number of confirmed cases is now 529,198 and confirmed deaths is 8,823. There have been 1,184 probable coronavirus deaths in the state.