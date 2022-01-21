Coronavirus death in Orangeburg County; county also adds probable COVID death

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County also had a probable coronavirus death.

An additional 162 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 10,469 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 996,641 and confirmed deaths is 13,029.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 142 new cases, 17,460 total cases and a total of 324 deaths and 25 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 2,492 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 11 new cases, 2,080 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

