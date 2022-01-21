 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coronavirus death in Orangeburg County; county also adds probable COVID death

COVID

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County also had a probable coronavirus death.

An additional 162 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 10,469 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 996,641 and confirmed deaths is 13,029.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 142 new cases, 17,460 total cases and a total of 324 deaths and 25 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 2,492 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 11 new cases, 2,080 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

