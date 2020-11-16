Coronavirus changes Toys for Tots 2020 campaign

The Toys for Tots campaign is celebrating its 29th year of partnering with the Marine Corps Reserves program to help children have a merry Christmas.
Willie Dash, the local Toys for Tots coordinator, says the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes this year, but he's happy that the annual campaign is continuing to serve the needy children in the area.
"I'm very happy. It has been a challenge in definitely trying to figure out a way to make it happen, but it was going to happen one way or the other. I know with everything going on that there's definitely probably more families out there in need," he said.
Dash said assisting with the campaign is the "best part of my holiday."
"You want to spend time with your family, but the reward is the people that you see that really need it and knowing that you're going to be able to give those kids a little something for Christmas. It may not be much or what they particularly wanted, but at least they got something," he said.
Last year, 997 children were served.
The Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign officially opened Oct. 1 when officials began accepting letters from children and families and distributing collection boxes.
Children write letters to Santa in care of the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. Letters must come with a verification of need from a school guidance counselor or church pastor.
A S.C. Department of Social Services household summary, which confirms who is in a household and their ages, must also be included, Dash said.
Families are not able to register to receive assistance from the program at various locations throughout the community this year because of the pandemic. Registration is being conducted online at orangeburg-sc@toysfortot.org.
The letters will be accepted until Dec. 4. Community residents read the letters and adopt children, but the families of children who are not adopted will not have an opportunity to visit Santa's Workshop this year because of the pandemic.
"Due to the restrictions in place, everything will be pre-bagged. That's why it's so important that they get the letters in," Dash said.
While a letter acceptance deadline of Dec. 4 has been set, Dash said the program will work to accommodate those who may have emergency needs.
The quicker individuals get letters from children in, however, the better, Dash said.
The program assists children from birth to age 14 in its service region. New, unwrapped toys will be accepted, along with financial gifts for purchasing toys.
The service region has traditionally included Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, but surrounding counties such as Bamberg County will be served this year.
"It's still Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, but we're taking some surrounding towns because some of them in Bamberg and the Denmark area lost their coordinators. They can go on toysfortots.com and find the closest campaign to them and still be allowed to register under that campaign. ... All the surrounding campaigns are kind of chipping in," Dash said.
Individuals can donate online at orangeburg-sc@toysfortots.org if they wish.
Toys will be collected through Dec. 11. The toys will be distributed Dec. 19.
All donations made to the Orangeburg chapter stay in Orangeburg, Dash said.
The local program has an account with the Toys for Tots Foundation. All money goes through that account, but it comes back to the local Toys for Tots program, Dash noted.
Boxes have been distributed to some businesses for the collection of new and unwrapped toys, but that's just one way the community, including churches, can participate in the effort.
Dash stressed the importance of volunteers, particularly during registration and distribution, which will also be conducted differently this year.
"There will be no walk-throughs. Everything is going to be pre-bagged. So we'll be bagging up probably that week before we do distribution. That ones that come in early, we'll start bagging them up before that," Dash said.
This year, distribution will be at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
If a business wants to donate some secure warehouse space, it would be appreciated, Dash said.
"It's always an issue, but we're set up now. We're pretty good. We're looking for a permanent home, but the virus has kind of slowed that down for us also. Finding a permanent home is something that we're looking for within the upcoming year.
"That enables us to get some other stuff from the foundation throughout the year instead of trying to do it within the two- to three-month time frame that we have to get this stuff together. We can get stuff from the foundation year long. It just makes it a lot better for us," he said.
He is grateful for the continued support from the community, though he expects adoptions will be down this year.
"That's something we kind of anticipated. As far as the workers in the warehouse, that'll probably be down, too, but we should still be OK,' Dash said, noting that he is confident the community will pull together to make this year's campaign a success.
"We get great support from our businesses around here. We have a lot that have been involved this year. We've lost a few this year because of the pandemic, but we've gained some new ones.
"We couldn't get out to do the stand-ups this year. We always get great support from the people when we do our stand-ups, but as far as the businesses, they go out of their way to make things really happen for us. We wouldn't be able to do it without them," he said.
The program's annual motorcycle toy run will be held on Dec. 5.
People interested in donating a monetary gift or sending in an application can mail it to: 1701 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. All donations should be made out to the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots.
For more information, Dash can be contacted by phone at 803-290-2718 or by email at orangeburg.sc@toysfortots.org. The Toys for Tots Campaign can also be reached via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Orangeburg-Toys-For-Tots-105208667540486/ or at https://orangeburg-sc.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx.
Dash is also commandant of the Greater Orangeburg Leathernecks Marine Corps League, Detachment 1259.
