Coronavirus changes Toys for Tots 2020 campaign

This year, distribution will be at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

If a business wants to donate some secure warehouse space, it would be appreciated, Dash said.

"It's always an issue, but we're set up now. We're pretty good. We're looking for a permanent home, but the virus has kind of slowed that down for us also. Finding a permanent home is something that we're looking for within the upcoming year.

"That enables us to get some other stuff from the foundation throughout the year instead of trying to do it within the two- to three-month time frame that we have to get this stuff together. We can get stuff from the foundation year long. It just makes it a lot better for us," he said.

He is grateful for the continued support from the community, though he expects adoptions will be down this year.

"That's something we kind of anticipated. As far as the workers in the warehouse, that'll probably be down, too, but we should still be OK,' Dash said, noting that he is confident the community will pull together to make this year's campaign a success.

"We get great support from our businesses around here. We have a lot that have been involved this year. We've lost a few this year because of the pandemic, but we've gained some new ones.