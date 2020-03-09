7 coronavirus cases reported in S. Carolina; 5 in one city

COLUMBIA (AP) — Seven people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in South Carolina as a fifth case was confirmed Monday in a smaller city northeast of Columbia, officials said.

Four of the five cases appear to be related to a woman in her 80s who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday and hospitalized in isolation, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

The new case in Camden also had face-to-face contact with the initial woman. He was tested after going to the doctor and then allowed to go home and stay isolated, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

Camden is a city of about 7,200 people some 40 miles northeast of Columbia.

Bell said there was no reason to shut down schools or public gatherings in the city.

The advice is the same as it is during flu season: "Stay home if you are sick. People don't often take that message seriously," Bell said.

The state is sending each positive test to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation. The federal agency has confirmed two cases and is working on the other five, state officials said.

