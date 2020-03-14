19 coronavirus cases in S.C., including Lexington Medical Center extended care resident

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday it is investigating six additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases statewide to 19.

One of the cases includes a Lexington Medical Center extended care resident. The resident has been transferred to the hospital.

This individual has no known exposure to another case and no recent travel history to an impacted area.

“We are assessing which extended care staff members were involved in the care of the resident. These employees are being contacted directly and instructed to follow the recommendations of DHEC and the CDC. We are also closely monitoring our residents at extended care for any signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” the hospital said in a blog post.

The new South Carolina cases include:

• Three new cases are from Beaufort County. Two cases are close contacts of each other and had known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from another state. The other case has no know connection to any other case and recently traveled internationally. All three cases are currently isolated at home.