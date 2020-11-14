 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus cancels Orangeburg County Christmas parade Lowcountry extravaganza also called off
0 comments
alert featured

Coronavirus cancels Orangeburg County Christmas parade Lowcountry extravaganza also called off

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg Christmas Parade File

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowds during a past Orangeburg County Christmas Parade. The annual event has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

The annual Orangeburg County Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

"There will not be a Christmas parade this year because of the health and safety concerns posed by COVID-19," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said.

"Several weeks ago, it was predicted that COVID cases would begin to increase as the winter season began,” he said. "We now see those predictions coming to fruition.

"It simply isn’t prudent to host a large gathering of citizens at this time where they can be exposed to a potentially life-threatening virus."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since the middle of March, Orangeburg County has had 3,482 total cases of the coronavirus and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death

The parade has traditionally been held the first Sunday of December and has traveled down Russell Street from Seaboard Street to Magnolia Street.

The Lowcountry Christmas Extravaganza held at Yonder Field has also been cancelled this year due to COVID. The event has been held the past two years as part of a partnership with the Orangeburg County Library.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-E Coach Robert Williams talks about the playoff win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News