Coronavirus cancels Orangeburg County Christmas parade Lowcountry extravaganza also called off

The annual Orangeburg County Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

"There will not be a Christmas parade this year because of the health and safety concerns posed by COVID-19," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said.

"Several weeks ago, it was predicted that COVID cases would begin to increase as the winter season began,” he said. "We now see those predictions coming to fruition.

"It simply isn’t prudent to host a large gathering of citizens at this time where they can be exposed to a potentially life-threatening virus."

Since the middle of March, Orangeburg County has had 3,482 total cases of the coronavirus and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death

The parade has traditionally been held the first Sunday of December and has traveled down Russell Street from Seaboard Street to Magnolia Street.

The Lowcountry Christmas Extravaganza held at Yonder Field has also been cancelled this year due to COVID. The event has been held the past two years as part of a partnership with the Orangeburg County Library.

