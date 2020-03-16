Coronavirus business

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said the county is prepared to continue to engage economic development prospects during this time period through the use of technology.

"We are doing more of the video conferencing capabilities," Robinson said. "We will be engaging technology."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robinson praised Orangeburg County Council for having the foresight upfit the department with technology in order for the county to continue to be able to communicate with potential foreign prospects and to not require them to travel.

Just last week, industrial prospects from Italy visited the area but he said other prospect visits from places as Israel and the United Kingdom are 'being placed in a holding pattern.'

The OCDC is planning to still hold its regularly scheduled March 23 meeting but continues to monitor the situation before making any final determination.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0