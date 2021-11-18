Cornerstone Community Church's Bamberg campus to distribute holiday soup lunch to seniors

BAMBERG - A new ministry of Cornerstone Community Church's Bamberg campus will be providing a soup and cornbread lunch to seniors throughout the community to help make the Thanksgiving holiday special for them.

The church's Cornerstone Cradle Ministry is sponsoring its fall outreach initiative called "Soup'n The Seniors," which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

"Hopefully we're going to serve between 200 and 250 older people in the Denmark, Ehrhardt and Bamberg communities. We're going to go out and take homemade soup and cornbread to them, especially this time of year. If they're older and don't have any family, or family just doesn't come, it's hard during the holiday season," said Jessica Brown, a church member.

"We just want them to feel as good as they can during COVID. We want to love on them a little bit and let them know that they're not forgotten. Not only do we love them, but God loves them, too," she said.

Brown said youth from other areas churches are also welcome to help volunteer in a variety of ways, including helping package and deliver the food.

"We're asking not just the Cornerstone youth to come in, but any youth in the area that just wants to give back. We're trying to teach them how good it feels when you do something for somebody without saying, 'Hey, you see what I did for them?' It just makes you feel fulfilled on the inside in a way that you just can't get any other way," she said.

Brown continued, "We have plenty of soup. If we have adults in the neighborhood or anywhere who would like to come out and volunteer and help us distribute this stuff, that's great, too.

"We're going to meet at 10 o'clock at the church to get the soup put in cups and all that good stuff and then get our routes kind of divided up so we know where we're going."

She said the effort will culminate with fellowship at the church located at 1810 Main Highway in Bamberg.

"At the end of it, we're just going to come back together and have like a movie night and pizza for the youth and a small little devotional," she said.

Individuals interesting in learning more about the effort, including how to volunteer, can contact Brown by phone at 803-533-9162 or email the church at thecornerstonecradle@gmail.com.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.