Cornerstone Church presents virtual worship event

Cornerstone Church will host Priscilla Shirer’s “Going Beyond” simulcast with worship by Anthony Evans from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the church at 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg.

To preregister, visit https://mycornerstone.me/goingbeyond/, or at Cornerstone Church by Sunday, Sept. 19. Tickets are $20 with lunch included. Limited tickets will be available on the day of the event.

There will also be local worship and giveaways.

At the “Going Beyond” simulcast, worshipers will experience:

• Wholehearted teaching to inspire and challenge them to step into God’s plan for their lives

• Powerful worship that centers their hearts on Christ

• Fellowship with other believers from around the world through the simulcast platform.

