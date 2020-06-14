Cornerstone Cares: Church raises $20K to help area nonprofits

Everything from dining room and picnic tables to mattresses and vital sign monitors are among the items that an Orangeburg church has provided for area nonprofits after raising $20,000 as part of their outreach ministry.
Cornerstone Community Church launched its Cornerstone Cares initiative at the end of last year, raising approximately $20,000 to be able to provide needed items for four separate nonprofit organizations as part of an effort to improve the quality of life in the communities they serve.
“There are a lot of great nonprofits in Orangeburg doing a lot of really incredible work that we just honestly want to support. So we challenged our church to raise around $15,000. By the time it was said and done, we actually ended up raising around $20,000 over the course of really just kind of November and December of last year,” Pastor Dustin Bates said.
The church, which has campuses in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, wanted to help make the quality of life “better for everybody,” Bates said.
The Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, CASA Family Systems, Samaritan House and Connie Maxwell Children’s Home were the four nonprofit organizations which each received approximately $5,000.
“Instead of giving it out, we said, ‘Hey, send us your wish list.’ That’s about how we communicated with them, and they sent us a list of things that they would like. We were actually able to purchase everything that everybody sent us, which is exciting,” Bates said.
A vital signs monitor was among the variety of medical equipment purchased for the OCFMC, which serves patients with absolutely no type of health insurance who live below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
CASA Family Systems, which has spent decades serving victims of domestic and family violence, had an outdoor space enhanced with items including new picnic tables, Bates said.
“The coronavirus has slowed us down a little bit, but they have an outdoor area that we’ve kind of taken on as a green project. They had an old wooden playground that honestly looked dilapidated and unsafe. We have gone in and cleaned all of that up at this point and have already delivered some really nice metal outdoor, long-lasting and heavy-duty picnic tables,” the pastor said.
He said the setup of metal playground equipment was also part of the project.
Connie Maxwell Children’s Home received a large dining table.
“Their current tables were just looking pretty run down and needed to be covered and chairs were just breaking down and not matching. Stuff like that may seem kind of boring, but what was cool is that it has basically initiated them to start redesigning the whole dining areas of the cottages and repainting, and that’s exactly what we wanted them to do,” Bates said.
“We want to kind of help provide them with a little bit of spark because what they do is important. Sometimes that little bit of change ... just makes everything feel different and new, and that’s what we wanted to do for them.
“So we’ve actually done a table and are working with them to actually donate a good bit of the money for paint for them to actually get everything repainted by a professional painter,” the pastor said.
The Samaritan House, a homeless shelter in Orangeburg, received new mattresses.
“I know they’re pretty close to opening. So we bought 20 mattresses for the women’s wing. They were in need of some nice mattresses,” Bates said.
Cornerstone Cares will not be a one-time initiative.
“Hopefully, every year we will do something of the like ... We have a desire to make other organizations better and help solve the need, especially for the most vulnerable in our community. Down the road, my dream would be that when people hear Cornerstone Cares, it really is known for something that’s helped make Orangeburg better,” Bates said.
“That’s what we as God’s people are supposed to do to impact change. It’s easy to talk about Jesus, but we need to love and serve people like Jesus,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
