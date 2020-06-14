Cornerstone Cares: Church raises $20K to help area nonprofits

A vital signs monitor was among the variety of medical equipment purchased for the OCFMC, which serves patients with absolutely no type of health insurance who live below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

CASA Family Systems, which has spent decades serving victims of domestic and family violence, had an outdoor space enhanced with items including new picnic tables, Bates said.

“The coronavirus has slowed us down a little bit, but they have an outdoor area that we’ve kind of taken on as a green project. They had an old wooden playground that honestly looked dilapidated and unsafe. We have gone in and cleaned all of that up at this point and have already delivered some really nice metal outdoor, long-lasting and heavy-duty picnic tables,” the pastor said.

He said the setup of metal playground equipment was also part of the project.

Connie Maxwell Children’s Home received a large dining table.

“Their current tables were just looking pretty run down and needed to be covered and chairs were just breaking down and not matching. Stuff like that may seem kind of boring, but what was cool is that it has basically initiated them to start redesigning the whole dining areas of the cottages and repainting, and that’s exactly what we wanted them to do,” Bates said.