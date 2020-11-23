 Skip to main content
Corn, soybean, peanut, meetings canceled due to coronavirus
editor's pick

Santee farm meeting
Clemson Public Service and Agriculture

The annual South Carolina corn, soybean and peanut growers meetings have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers said while a virtual meeting was considered, it was felt that it would likely take away from the valuable, in-person exchange of information.

The meetings have annually been held at the Santee Convention Center usually the early part of December and late January.

A decision on the cotton growers meeting had not been made as of Nov. 23.

