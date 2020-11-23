Corn, soybean, peanut, meetings canceled due to coronavirus

The annual South Carolina corn, soybean and peanut growers meetings have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Event organizers said while a virtual meeting was considered, it was felt that it would likely take away from the valuable, in-person exchange of information.
The meetings have annually been held at the Santee Convention Center usually the early part of December and late January.
A decision on the cotton growers meeting had not been made as of Nov. 23.
