Corn, soybean, peanut, meetings canceled due to coronavirus

The annual South Carolina corn, soybean and peanut growers meetings have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers said while a virtual meeting was considered, it was felt that it would likely take away from the valuable, in-person exchange of information.

The meetings have annually been held at the Santee Convention Center usually the early part of December and late January.

A decision on the cotton growers meeting had not been made as of Nov. 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.