CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town won’t allow rentals for the month
CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town won’t allow rentals for the month

061919 cordova town sign LIBRARY
T&D CORRESPONDENT KAYLYN ELTON

CORDOVA— During Cordova’s February town hall, the council voted to not allow rentals for the month and will decide again at the next meeting.

Mayor James Martin stated that the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has started replacing the lights throughout the town with the new LED bulbs

Cordova will be beginning their auditing process in the next few months.

Martin, upon being asked if there any upcoming events the town would be hosting, said he wishes there were, but the safety of the citizens is his first priority, and that when the coronavirus pandemic has ended, he would like for the town to resume hosting events.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 15 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

