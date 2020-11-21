CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town swears in new councilman

CORDOVA— Cordova’s November town council meeting saw the swearing in of Lee Hughes as the town’s newest council member, as he will be finishing the term of the late Richard Fogle.

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, the council voted unanimously that there would be no rentals until next month, where they will assess the situation and bring it to a vote once more.

Mayor James Martin spoke of Gerald “G.O.” Smoak and his service to the town in keeping it in pristine condition over the years until his passing. Martin and council agreed to make a memorial donation to the building fund at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Smoak’s honor.

Martin announced that they are in talks of converting the town’s streetlights to LED and that the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will be working on it in the future at no charge to the town.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

