CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town plans to fix sidewalks, parking lots

CORDOVA – At Cordova Town Council’s March meeting, Mayor James Martin discussed his plans for the penny sales tax for the town’s purposes.

The mayor plans to replace broken sidewalks throughout the town in the upcoming months. He has also discussed plans for fixing several issues with the town hall building that have come about due to heavy rains, such as fixing the gutters, any damaged wood in the roof and replacing carpet inside the building.

The parking lot located next to the town hall will also receive some work as well – it will be leveled out as it is not draining properly.

Finally, Martin said he wishes to electrify the town hall sign so that it can be visible at night and used by both council and the fire department to convey messages to the town as needed.

Cordova’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 20, at Cordova Town Hall at 105 Flashover Lane.

Contact the writer: coreyadam88@aim.com

