CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town plans to fix sidewalks, parking lots
0 comments
editor's pick

CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Town plans to fix sidewalks, parking lots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061919 cordova town sign LIBRARY
T&D CORRESPONDENT KAYLYN ELTON

CORDOVA – At Cordova Town Council’s March meeting, Mayor James Martin discussed his plans for the penny sales tax for the town’s purposes.

The mayor plans to replace broken sidewalks throughout the town in the upcoming months. He has also discussed plans for fixing several issues with the town hall building that have come about due to heavy rains, such as fixing the gutters, any damaged wood in the roof and replacing carpet inside the building.

The parking lot located next to the town hall will also receive some work as well – it will be leveled out as it is not draining properly.

Finally, Martin said he wishes to electrify the town hall sign so that it can be visible at night and used by both council and the fire department to convey messages to the town as needed.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Cordova’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 20, at Cordova Town Hall at 105 Flashover Lane.

Contact the writer: coreyadam88@aim.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News