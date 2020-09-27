CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Terry Ott elected mayor pro tem

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA — The Town Council of Cordova has elected from amongst themselves a new mayor pro tem to fill the position left by the late Richard Fogle.

Terry Ott was unanimously voted upon by council to take up the duties of mayor pro tem. Ott has served on Cordova’s town council for 10 years and said he is grateful that they believe he is the best suited for the position.

Ott put forth the motion that the town allow no rentals for the following month and will decide again in October if they will allow rentals then.

Mayor James Martin and council reached an agreement that a $300 memorial will be donated to the Ebenezer Baptist Church’s cemetery fund on behalf of the town, in memory of former Councilman Richard Fogle, who worked with the church.

An election will be held later in the year to fill the council seat vacancy left by Fogle.

