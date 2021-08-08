CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Sewer lines being extended

CORDOVA -- It was announced by Cordova Councilman Lee Hughes that with the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities extending their sewer lines to Edisto High School, residents in the area have received letters informing them that they have the opportunity to connect to the new system as it is installed.

Mayor James Martin informed council that Cordova has received Municipal Association of South Carolina funds, and is looking to put them to use for the betterment of the town and community.

Martin stated that he has removed the damaged American flags flown in Cordova and will have them retired properly. New flags will be hung at the earliest opportunity.

Councilwoman Joann Mooney will be reaching out to companies to receive a quote for hanging up and taking down the town’s Christmas lights. Council will discuss it and make a decision at the next meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

