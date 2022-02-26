CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Official plans to bring small businesses to region

CORDOVA -- Cordova’s February town council meeting began with Gary Robinson of the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center addressing council on the center’s plans to bring small businesses to the small towns in Orangeburg County and surrounding counties as well to promote the small business initiative.

Robinson assured council that “I’m here to listen, not to redesign your town into something you won’t like.”

His goal is to help the town decide what sort of businesses they could use in Cordova for the town and help along the way with its inception. The introduction of these small businesses would ensure the economic growth of Cordova.

Mayor James Martin spoke about plans to revamp the town hall security camera system, as well as the addition of new cameras to said system.

Martin has plans to procure a new storage shed for the town to house various items of town property such as the Christmas lights and all tools and equipment used in keeping the town clean and presentable.

The council discussed changes to the rental rates for the town hall, including the idea of a refundable security deposit that would be returned to the renter if all rules and stipulations are followed and none of the town’s property is damaged. In tandem with the rate change, council reviewed plans to add on to the current building for more storage as well as updating various appliances in the kitchen area.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 21 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0