CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor wants to clear ditches

CORDOVA — At the recent Cordova Town Council meeting, Mayor James Martin stated his plans to get the ditches throughout the town cleared of debris and growth.

He said he wants the ditches to be functional again as there has been overflow of water from one of the state-maintained ditches that has not been taken care of. Council agreed that it needs to be taken care of to prevent flooding or road erosion.

Martin said that the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will be start swapping out town streetlights with the new LED lights in late January or early February.

Council voted to not allow rentals of the town hall for the month.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0