CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor glad for roadwork

COROVA — Mayor James Martin commented on the roads being resurfaced in the area by the state, saying he is thankful the roads are being taken care of.

Martin is in the process of getting various ditches that aren’t maintained in the town cleaned so that they can properly drain water, keep the town looking clean and reduce breeding grounds for mosquitos.

Councilwoman Joann Mooney and Martin discussed the plan to purchase additional American flags to hang throughout the town for the next several months for Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July.

