CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses plans for paving, sidewalks

The town of Cordova held its May meeting recently, with Mayor James Martin discussing the various plans for the town.

The parking lot at town hall is currently being repaved, with plans for the project to be finished within a few months. Sidewalks are currently being addressed, with several that will not be mended until new drain lines are placed within the town.

Town council has decided that no rentals will be allowed for the town hall and its property and will be discussed once more during the June meeting.

Council debated the idea of changing all town street lights to LED lights, but a consensus was reached to keep the current system until a better result was available.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 15 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.

