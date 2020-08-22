CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL Cordova mourns late councilman

CORDOVA -- Mayor James Martin announced at the August town council meeting the passing his brother-in-law and mayor pro tem Richard E. Fogle in July.
Martin noted that Fogle was the longest serving member of the town council, serving before the remaining members joined. Martin has contacted Orangeburg voter registration to begin the process of opening an election to fill his vacancy.
Councilman Terry Ott suggested that when the town allows rentals for events once more, they place restrictions on the number of guests that can attend the event. This measure would allow the attendees to maintain social distancing procedures, he said. For events that are held outside, a larger guest list would be permissible. The council liked the idea and will work on a proper proposal for the following month; until then it was voted to postpone rentals until the September meeting occurs, where the matter will be readdressed.
Martin made note that the town hall renovations are underway, with a new gutter system installed, and that the roof will be fixed in the coming weeks.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane.
