CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL

CORDOVA TOWN COUNCIL: Cordova keeps rentals closed

062320 cordova town council

Cordova Town Clerk Victoria Williams and Mayor James Martin.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT COREY BRECHLIN

CORDOVA -- Cordova’s June town council meeting covered two main points.

Town Council voted unanimously that there will be no rentals in July.

Mayor James Martin stated that he wants to decide month by month if they will allow rentals or not. He said he does not want anyone to get infected during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that citizens’ safety is his first concern as mayor.

He has also asked the citizens of Cordova to finish and submit their U.S. Census forms.

