Cordova, Olar homes damaged by fire

A Cordova home and an Olar home were damaged by fire on Saturday, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is assisting the five residents of the Cordova home, which is located on Red Cedar Drive.

The group is also helping the three residents of the home on 4th Street in Olar.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn how to help with the efforts of the Red Cross.

