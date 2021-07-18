Cordova native wins statewide EMS award

Sgt. Brandon Darby was born and raised in Cordova, South Carolina.

Growing up in a small town, Darby experienced the closeness of community and the importance of family and helping others.

He also had a close relationship with his Aunt Tillie Hunt.

During his childhood, Aunt Tillie had worked for Rural Metro, a private emergency medical services company, and had often shared her experiences with the impressionable young Darby.

Aunt Tillie's stories of her time in EMS would prove an inspiration to Darby, who embarked on an EMS career-- a career in which he currently serves.

"I think if she had not been around, I don't think I would have went the EMS route," Darby said. "She was the first person I reached out to."

Today, Aunt Tillie works as a shift supervisor paramedic with the Orangeburg County EMS.

Darby, who currently works as a paramedic with the Charleston County EMS, has caught the eyes of his peers both on the county level and statewide.

Earlier this year, he was named the 2020 Charleston County Paramedic of the Year.

Darby was voted by his co-workers for the honor.