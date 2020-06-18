Cordova home damaged by fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Cordova home was damaged by fire on Tuesday evening.

The Cordova Fire Department responded to the blaze on Eagle Run Drive.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, in addition to comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

