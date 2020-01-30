CORDOVA -- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting two families whose home, located on Open Drive, was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping seven clients by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The coldest months of the season mean the threat of home fire deaths is still very real. When heating your home, please remember that space heaters need just that: space. Be sure they are three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains. Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned.
Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep. It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord. Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.
Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
