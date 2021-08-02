 Skip to main content
Cordova home damaged by fire
Red Cross
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Battlefield Drive in Cordova, was damaged by a fire on Friday.

The Red Cross is helping six people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/lsk/ or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

