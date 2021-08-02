Cordova home damaged by fire

Special to The T&D
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Battlefield Drive in Cordova, was damaged by a fire on Friday.
The Red Cross is helping six people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/lsk/ or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.