Cordae stages HBCU takeover at SCSU; Grammy-nominated rapper visits campus

“This was a great collaboration – to have music and gaming, and also a great way for students to have a conversation and learn about Cordae,” Stills said. “Talking with Cordae – he’s very multifaceted, so the types of questions they’re asking are very intuitive to sustaining their future and leading a legacy.”

During the Q&A period, Cordae gave answers on how to be successful and taking advantage of opportunities. He encouraged students to do things like create a vision board and watch inspirational interviews and TED Talks for motivation.

“I get a lot of valuable information from the interviews I watch,” Cordae said. “Everybody’s path is different. So, it’s important for you to focus on what you’re doing and do your research on the things you truly want to do.”

Cordae, 24, got his start with the rap group, YBN, and soon after branched out to pursue a solo rap career. He released his first album, “The Lost Boy,” in 2019 and received a Grammy nomination for it in 2020.

Along with his passion for creating music, Cordae has an affinity for contributing to the success of HBCUs. Through his partnership with Disney’s Dreamer Academy and UNCF, Cordae is offering scholarships to HBCU students. Two of those scholarships are designated for MEAC students.

To learn more about MEAC and its upcoming events, please visit www.meacsports.com.

