Corbett wins Neeses election

NEESES – Candidate Joseph "Joe" Corbett won the open Neeses Town Council seat on Tuesday with 43 votes.

Candidate Julian Griffith received 12 votes, according to the unofficial results. There were no write-in votes.

They ran for the council seat won by Mason Browder, who resigned before being sworn in on Jan. 4 because he had to move to another area.

The seat carries a two-year term, and Browder's term would have expired in 2023. The next regularly scheduled election for the seat is set for November 2023.

Corbett, the winning candidate, previously served on Neeses Town Council and also as mayor of Neeses. He serves on the town's cemetery committee and is a member of the Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group.

Tuesday's election results are scheduled to be certified on Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at the Neeses Town Hall at 6357 Savannah Highway in Neeses.

The next regular Neeses Town Council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

