COPING WITH CORONAVIRUS: Calhoun County's Isgett says, 'We're all hurting, all sports fans'

"On varsity, it's one of the best groups I've ever been around here at Calhoun County."

The Saints varsity team took a 19-1 road win at Columbia High on Friday, March 13, just three days before the South Carolina High School League decided all league sports had to cease competition until further notice. The CCHS team delivered two home runs, 15 hits in just four innings, including four doubles.

"I told my guys to play that game like it was their last," Isgett said. "But I knew, for the seniors at least, it quite possibly would be their last.

"My guys had put in the time weightlifting and conditioning all fall. Then they got on the field and were giving all they had. Everybody improved from a year ago. So, now, it's kind of like going to work and doing the job, but you're not getting paid for the time and effort you spent."

Isgett knows this worldwide health pandemic is bigger than baseball, and sports in general. He has seen many more trying times through his law enforcement and firefighting experiences.

"It's hurting everybody," Isgett said. "Trying to make a positive out of a negative, I texted my team the other day, reminding them that there are more important things in life than baseball.