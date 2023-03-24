A 35-year-old Cope woman did not plead guilty to attempted murder as reported on page A1 of Wednesday’s Times and Democrat.

Tori Alana Ballew, of 2349 Carver School Road, was initially charged with attempted murder, but she instead pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm.

Ballew entered her guilty plea before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Murphy sentenced Ballew to 166 days in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time.

Prosecutors dismissed Ballew’s charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The T&D initially reported the incorrect information because that’s how the Orangeburg County Courthouse reported her plea in its online public index.

A clerk in the criminal division at the courthouse confirmed on Friday afternoon that the online listing was incorrect. It has since been changed.

We apologize for the error.

Ballew’s charges stemmed from an Oct. 13, 2021, incident.