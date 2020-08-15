COPE TOWN COUNCIL: Church petitions for water access

COPE -- Canaan United Methodist Church has petitioned both the town of Cope and the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities for city water access, said Mayor Janet Joye at the August town council meeting.
The church had contacted both her and DPU about the issue in July, stating that they have replaced their water pump for the third time in five years’ time. Joye stated that as the church falls outside of Cope town limits, she is limited in her response but is working with the church to find a solution. She is currently looking into various infrastructure grants that will be taking applications come spring of 2021. Snake Swamp Road of the Cope area is also stating a desire to gain access to city water.
Joye added that DPU will be sending a representative to survey the areas to gain a better grasp on the situation.
Cope’s next town council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the town hall, located at 5402 Cope Road.
