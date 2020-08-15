COPE TOWN COUNCIL: Church petitions for water access

The church had contacted both her and DPU about the issue in July, stating that they have replaced their water pump for the third time in five years’ time. Joye stated that as the church falls outside of Cope town limits, she is limited in her response but is working with the church to find a solution. She is currently looking into various infrastructure grants that will be taking applications come spring of 2021. Snake Swamp Road of the Cope area is also stating a desire to gain access to city water.