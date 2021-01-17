COPE TOWN COUNCIL: Canaan UMC won't get water

COPE — Meeting for the first time this year, Mayor Janet Joye addressed the town council on issues around the town that she has been working on.

Joye has spoken with several members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities on the issue of Canaan United Methodist Church gaining access to city water. Due to the church’s location outside of town limits and DPU currently engaged in other projects, the church’s request cannot be granted.

Frank Cope is making progress on the town’s walking trail, which is currently being created with the town’s penny sales tax funds.

Joye is working with the county on getting the neglected properties in the town taken care of hopes to see them taken care of in the future.

Cope’s next town council meeting will be April 13th at 7 p.m. at town hall, located at 5402 Cope Road.

