Cope home damaged by fire

An Orangeburg County home was damaged by fire Friday evening.
The Red Cross is helping the adult who lived in the home on Cope Road in Cope by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.
