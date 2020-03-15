Cope gives second reading to electric agreement

COPE -- Cope Town Council gave second reading to a franchise agreement with Dominion Energy and Edisto Electric Cooperative at the March meeting.

Dominion and Edisto Electric have agreed to work together with the cities, towns and municipalities throughout Orangeburg County to allow people whose property is annexed into a town to keep their current energy provider and not be required to switch to the one used by the town itself. The third and final reading will occur at April’s meeting.

Mayor Janet Joye stated that several calls have been made to county animal control about several stray dogs within the town, but no action has been taken. Joye said she hopes that the issue is addressed soon, before an incident occurs.

Cope’s next town council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 14, at town hall, located at 5402 Cope Road.

