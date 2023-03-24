Member-owned electric cooperatives and telephone cooperatives have joined forces to create The Broadband Cooperatives of South Carolina.

The association will support its not-for-profit member organizations as they continue to install fiber optic cable for residents in remote areas of South Carolina.

“In this era of digital classrooms, telemedicine and streaming services, high-speed internet is more essential than ever,” said Jason Dandridge, chairman of the new organization and president and CEO of Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative.

“There is no reason any South Carolinian should have to deal with an inadequate broadband connection. We are excited to work with our sister electric cooperatives to expand high-quality broadband service to areas and people who have long been ignored,” he said.

The new broadband association includes Aiken Electric, Blue Ridge Electric, Horry Telephone, Lynches River Electric, Mid-Carolina Electric, Newberry Electric, Palmetto Electric, Palmetto Rural Telephone, Tri-County Electric, West Carolina Rural Telephone and York Electric cooperatives.

“Just as it was unfair in the early 20th century to ask folks to live without electricity, it’s unfair to ask folks today to live without high-speed internet,” said Mike Couick, president and CEO of The Broadband Cooperatives of South Carolina.

“People are tired of living in the digital dark age. We believe these largely rural areas have been left behind for far too long. We are here to help,” he said.