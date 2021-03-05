Cooperation crucial in face of prejudice, educator says

Phipps addressed the need for cooperation.

“There is term from the Akan people of Ghana that means to go back and get it. That term is Sankofa and that is exactly what we should be striving to do. We should be going back to get those philosophies and those traditions from the past from history and use those traditions to help us reclaim that positive future,” Phipps said.

In Africa and the African diaspora, cooperation is a huge and significant tradition. Throughout history, numerous things have taken place within Africa to help people due to the inequity and prejudice that they face.

For example, there is a term “Susu” that is used in Ghana. It is typically where a group of people pay a certain amount of money to a collector. Each time someone contributes money, one of the people who paid will receive the entire sum. Thus, providing cheap credit that would be difficult to obtain somewhere else due to racism or other reasons.

“I want to stress the importance of cooperation as one unified Black community because sometimes you end up with divisions. ... Instead if we look at each other as one black community, unified and we work together and cooperate to help each other and to make sure that there is progress as a community, things can be a lot better,” Phipps said.

If the Black community continues to uplift, look out for one another and cooperate with each other, they can overcome any obstacle that is unfairly thrown toward them and their community and advance and progress in the face of prejudice as opposed to struggling.

Lauren Pringle is a student in the Mass Communications Department at Claflin University.

