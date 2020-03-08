Cooper-Smith announces re-election bid
Janie Cooper-Smith has announced her bid for re-election to Orangeburg County Council District 5.

In announcing, Cooper-Smith said, “I have served the citizens of Orangeburg County with vision, dedication and integrity. It is my desire to continue to serve the citizens of Orangeburg County. I am asking for your continued support.”

Cooper-Smith cites her accomplishments:

  • Helped to create thousands of jobs in Orangeburg County
  • Responsible for getting traffic light installed at the following intersections: U.S. 601 (Magnolia Street), and Bruin Parkway, U.S. 601 (Magnolia Street) and Stilton Road, State A&M Road (Hillcrest Golf Course area) and St. Matthews Road, U.S. 178 (North Road) and Kennerly Road, and Belleville Road and Kings Road
  • Responsible for getting the speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from U.S. 601 (Magnolia Street) to the Mabry Cancer Center on Cook Road
  • Provided funding and was a key player in planning the design and construction of the Orangeburg County Aquatic Center/YMCA.
  • Sponsored an ordinance to help property owners keep their property by paying tax in installments
  • Sponsored an ordinance to tear down dilapidated housing
  • A visionary leader for the new county library and conference center
  • Provided funding for the new nursing facility at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical Center
  • Organized a countywide cleanup on the litter crisis in Orangeburg County, which led to the county updating its county litter ordinance
  • Completed constructing many miles of dirt roads to many miles of paved roads.
  • Supports broadband in the educational system and homes in rural areas.
  • Completed many of the sewer projects under the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum
  • Supports quality of life for all citizens.
  • Supports better law enforcement and fire protection
  • Supports a more effective, efficient and user-friendly county environment
  • Provided funding for the local boys and girls club
  • Provided funding for the senior citizens center
  • Provided funding for the reopening of the local homeless facility.
  • Supports quality health care

Cooper-Smith is married to Wallace W. Smith, and they are the parents of six children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

