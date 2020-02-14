Cooper announces run for 2nd Circuit solicitor

R. Jackson Cooper formally announces his candidacy for Second Circuit solicitor, whose office prosecutes criminal cases in Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties.

Cooper will run in the June 9 primary, where he will seek the Republican Party nomination.

A native of Williston, Cooper graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and again from the School of Law in 2016 with a Juris Doctor. He then served as assistant solicitor to the Hon. J. Strom Thurmond Jr. from 2016 to 2019, where he prosecuted general sessions cases in Barnwell and Bamberg counties. He currently works in the Office of General Counsel for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC in Aiken.

While an assistant solicitor, Cooper prosecuted hundreds of cases, including murders. In 2019, he successfully tried a trafficking methamphetamine case, as well as two burglary cases, one of which led to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

“I am eager to take on this opportunity to serve my area, and I can best do that by seeking justice for those who need it most in my community. My role as assistant solicitor taught me the realm of criminal prosecution, and my current position has taught me how to effectively administrate an office,” Cooper said.

