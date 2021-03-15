Cooler temperatures to welcome first days of spring

A winter-like cool-down is forecast for the first weekend in spring for The T&D Region.
Spring officially begins at 5:37 a.m. Saturday, March 20, but its arrival will bring much cooler temperatures, feeling more like the middle of January than the first weekend of spring.
The Columbia National Weather forecast office is forecasting high temperatures for Orangeburg on Saturday to be about 56 degrees with a low temperature Sunday morning of about 38.
Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to be 59. Sunshine will prevail throughout the weekend.
Prior to the cool-down, the local forecast is calling for the last week of winter to be wet with a chance of showers each day through Thursday.
Under cloud cover, temperatures will be kept down somewhat, but still will average above normal for this time of year.
Temperatures across the region have been averaging well above normal for early to mid-March, when the typical Orangeburg average high temperature is about 68.
Average lows for this time of year are around 43.
Looking ahead, the NWS Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for April and May with rainfall expected to be about normal.
Spring arrives at the end of a week that S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed as South Carolina Citizen Weather Observer Week.
The week celebrates and recognizes South Carolina's National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observers (COOP), SKYWARN Spotters, and Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) volunteers.
Across the Palmetto State, citizens, who are a part of these programs, volunteer their time to help to track daily weather conditions and relay critical information during extreme events, such as hurricanes, drought, severe and winter weather, to state and federal agencies.
The National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Program (COOP) serves as the nationwide weather and climate monitoring network, comprised of volunteer citizens and institutions observing and reporting weather information regularly.
Currently, there are more than 80 volunteers that serve in this capacity across the state.