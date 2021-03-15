Cooler temperatures to welcome first days of spring

A winter-like cool-down is forecast for the first weekend in spring for The T&D Region.

Spring officially begins at 5:37 a.m. Saturday, March 20, but its arrival will bring much cooler temperatures, feeling more like the middle of January than the first weekend of spring.

The Columbia National Weather forecast office is forecasting high temperatures for Orangeburg on Saturday to be about 56 degrees with a low temperature Sunday morning of about 38.

Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to be 59. Sunshine will prevail throughout the weekend.

Prior to the cool-down, the local forecast is calling for the last week of winter to be wet with a chance of showers each day through Thursday.

Under cloud cover, temperatures will be kept down somewhat, but still will average above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures across the region have been averaging well above normal for early to mid-March, when the typical Orangeburg average high temperature is about 68.

Average lows for this time of year are around 43.