South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers will be the featured speaker for the university’s spring 2023 commencement on Friday, May 12, in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

“I elected to speak at this semester’s commencement because the Class of 2023 holds special significance for me, as these students are the first to complete their final year of studies during my role as permanent president,” Conyers said.

“I wish to congratulate them on their perseverance and celebrate the promise they will hold as Bulldog alumni,” he said.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Seating in SHM will be limited to S.C. State faculty and staff, members of the Class of 2023 and their guests. Graduating seniors have been allotted 10 tickets each for guests.

The university also will recognize members of the Golden Class of 1973 who are celebrating 50 years as S.C. State alumni.

Commencement rehearsal will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at SHM.

President Alexander Conyers

The S.C. State board appointed Conyers as the university’s 13th president on April 28, 2022, nine months after he took the reins on a temporary basis. He was inaugurated on Sept. 30, 2022.

Conyers is a 1989 S.C. State graduate who returned to his alma mater in May 2021 as vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives after a lengthy career in the U.S. Army, having retired as a colonel, and continued service in Washington, D.C.

He culminated his military career in 2016 after rising from private to colonel as the leader of the Army’s largest and most complex military police brigade. He led over 3,600 soldiers and civilians across four military installations: Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; Ft. Stewart, Georgia; Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Ft. Drum, New York. He was also responsible for the safety of the Ft. Bragg community with a population of over 100,000 personnel.

Immediately before his return to S.C. State, Conyers served in Washington, D.C., in the Senior Executive Service as the deputy assistant secretary of the Army (Review Boards), a two-star general equivalent.

He has been inducted into S.C. State ROTC Hall of Fame.

A Manning native. Conyers holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from S.C. State, a master’s degree in corrections from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and The University of North Carolina’s Leadership, Excellence and Development program.

He is a member of several professional associations, including the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education, and a former adjunct professor at Upper Iowa University.

He and First Lady Agatha Conyers, a 1986 S.C. State graduate, have two children, Aly Conyers and Alexander “Ace” Conyers. Ace is a member of the S.C. State Class of 2023.