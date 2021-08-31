Conyers to kick off SCSU Executive Speaker Series

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers will kick off the fall semester’s Executive Speaker Series with an address at noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Belcher Hall’s fourth-floor auditorium.

Conyers is an S.C. State alumnus who retired from the U.S. Army as a colonel. He has been S.C. State’s leader since July 13.

The weekly Executive Speaker Series is part of the Leadership and Professional Development Program in the S.C. State College of Business.

On Wednesday of each week, a visiting executive meets with College of Business Dean Dr. Barbara Adams to receive an overview of the business program and the agenda for the day.

The executive then meets with the faculty administrative team, followed by a student roundtable. The roundtable consists of students who meet with the executive for an exchange, sharing information about world events and business issues.

The highlight of the day is the assembly program attended by approximately 100 students. The speaker presents information on business topics such as research, responsibilities and opportunities. A question and answer session follows.

