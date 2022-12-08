Conyers: SCSU lockdown shows strength of security; ROTC cadet’s wooden rifle prompts response

South Carolina State University was placed on lockdown for several hours on Thursday morning after an employee reported a person with a weapon on campus.

While the weapon ended up being a wooden rifle carried by an ROTC student, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers says the response shows the strength of the university’s security.

“I’m pleased to say everything today worked exactly like it should have,” Conyers said.

“The employee saw something, she said something. We locked the university down, we immediately made contact with our partners. That’s the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office as well as the city Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. They responded to campus and after further investigation, we were able to ascertain the weapon was a fake wooden weapon used by our ROTC department,” he said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also responded and the FBI was on standby.

The university went into lockdown at 10:42 a.m., issuing a notice over the Rave Guardian app about a man with black pants and gold jacket possibly carrying a gun. Students and employees were instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

At about 1 p.m., the university announced the lockdown was lifted and the campus was resuming normal operations.

Campus technology allowed the university identify the man, find the man and determine that there was no threat on campus before lifting the lockdown, Conyers said.

“We did not lift the lockdown until we were sure there was no threat to the university or the stakeholders here,” he said.

He described the man’s gun as a wooden rifle costing about $50 and similar to other training aids used by other ROTC drill teams across the country.

While it’s not unusual for an ROTC student to have a wooden rife, it was unusual for that particular employee to see someone with a weapon.

“It’s just an unfortunate circumstance,” Conyers said. He noted the student was not handling the wooden weapon in a threatening way.

While Conyers did not publicly blame the student, he did indicate he hopes the student learned a lesson and someday rises to the level of general.

Conyers said the incident shows the strength of the university’s security system, noting that S.C. State recently installed 200 cameras.

“These cameras worked exactly like we thought they would,” Conyers said.

The university was able to enter the time and location of the incident, as well as a description of the man and his clothes.

Officials were able to find images of the person and spot the outline of the wooden rifle.

Conyers, a retired U.S. Army colonel, said he thought perhaps the man was carrying a fake military weapon – especially when the man twirled it like a cadet. But, to be sure, the photo was sent to the ROTC department for identification.

The department determined it was a cadet with a fake weapon he was authorized to have.

“We had to find the cadet, we had to find the weapon, we had to take possession of it, then we issued the notice to end the lockdown,” he said.

Student Government Association President Zyah Cephus said the university’s use of the Rave app and the student group chat helped calm fears during the incident.

“We’re an HBCU. We’re family. We make sure everybody in our family’s OK,” she said.