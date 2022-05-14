Conyers planning for SCSU’s future; more students, new buildings among goals

Throughout its history, South Carolina State University has been steadfast in its efforts to serve students, President Alexander Conyers said.

Now Conyers wants to build on that foundation of service and make improvements that outlast his tenure.

“Throughout challenges, throughout history, we’ve been resilient. The university has persevered through tough times, hard times,” Conyers said in a recent interview.

“Over the years, the faculty and staff continue to be the stabilizing force that continues to produce top-notch students and graduates for the world,” he said.

Conyers, a retired U.S. Army colonel, was tapped as the institution’s 13th president on April 28.

He was first named vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives at S.C. State in April 2021. He became acting president in July 2021 after former president James Clark was ousted. Conyers was named interim president in August.

The 56-year-old Manning native, who is also a 1989 alumnus of S.C. State, is now focused on preparing his alma mater for success.

“I think that my accomplishments thus far have been minimal compared to the opportunity over the last month to analyze the university’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. I believe I’m better positioned now to make intentional changes, to make long-lasting, data-driven decisions that will far outlast my tenure here at the university,” he said.

Conyers said he would like to see the university maximize its enrollment, which is not at levels that the university has experienced in the past. The enrollment this past year was around 2,500 students.

“We exist to educate students primarily from South Carolina. Although students have choices, I want to ensure that South Carolina State remains relevant to be one of the top choices for the students from South Carolina and throughout the country,” the president said.

He’s interested in the university maximizing its full potential.

“If we think we can house and educate 5,000 or 6,000 students with all of the resources, then that’s where we should be. If we think we can get that, but need additional resources, then we need to be able to advocate for those resources. I need to be able to advocate to lawmakers, to alums and my fundraising capacity that if we had a dorm, or if we had this, we can grow our enrollment. We don’t want to stifle ourselves because we hit a wall and say, ‘OK, that’s it. We’re good with only 2,500 students,” Conyers said.

He continued, “I certainly believe that we’re operating below what our maximum number of students that we can educate. I don’t want to get back to normal because, frankly, normal was not good enough.”

The president said he will be taking time to sit down with key cabinet members to prioritize his goals.

“I will take the next couple of weeks, sit down with key cabinet members and outline together a timeline. Some things will be short term, say between here and the next six months. Other things will be midterm, between seven months and a year, and then others will be long term that will take us a year or longer to achieve. But I will certainly sit down with the key cabinet members so that we gain consensus and buy-in,” Conyers said.

The president said enrollment will be the driving force behind the success of several other university goals.

“Our faculty and our staff deserve additional pay, but we can’t get there with the current enrollment. So enrollment drives all of those things, where we’re able to take those dollars from tuition and increase pay, hire additional personnel.

“Although we’re state supported, we’re not fully state funded. So, therefore, we have to make up the difference between state appropriations and how the university operates. Like most institutions, that’s driven by enrollment,” Conyers said.

He said he is not interested in just bringing any student in.

“Although I believe every student deserves an opportunity, we want to bring students in who clearly have an opportunity to fully matriculate through the university. We don’t want students who haven’t shown that capacity if it’s going to only further saddle their families with debt down the road if they can’t matriculate,” Conyers said.

Under a recent policy, in-state tuition rates are applied to legacy students and those from North Carolina and Georgia in an effort to increase enrollment, bolster revenue and compete for exceptional students. Students need at least a 3.0 high school grade-point average to qualify.

Legacy students have at least one parent or grandparent who graduated from S.C. State. A legacy student from outside Georgia, North Carolina or South Carolina could still qualify for the discount if they met the other requirements.

“We’re looking to boost our enrollment with additional sources we have not utilized in the past with the in-state tuition, but our criteria for those is a higher GPA in hopes that those students will have a higher propensity to graduate,” Conyers said.

He also understands the benefits of having a mix of first-, second- and third-generation students.

“I believe by us bringing in legacy students at the in-state tuition, we will get a greater mix because those legacy students will be second- or third-generation college students and their parents or grandparents, having been through college, will be better able to assist them navigating the process. I believe we’ll see a higher propensity of those students graduating, at least from the financial side,” the president said.

Buildings, construction

Conyers said the university is looking to advance its transportation center.

“We recently submitted our request back to the federal government to start the project. We’re just waiting on approval for that, but we’ve submitted everything on this end. Once that happens, we will advertise and hire an executive director over the Clyburn Transportation Center. That person will be responsible for building out programs and the construction of the building and hiring additional personnel,” he said.

The president said he is also working to bring to fruition an Erasing Racism and Constructing Equity, or E-RACE, Center of Excellence and Justice. He hopes it can become a part of the City of Orangeburg’s reconfiguration of Railroad Corner.

“It’s in early stages of discussion with the city and the potential developers of Railroad Corner. Railroad Corner, as of now, looks to at least have a Civil Rights Museum. From its initial look, it appears that there may be more space available in that area with the Civil Rights Museum. I’m exploring the opportunity to have our E-Race Center partner with the city and the development of Railroad Corner so that we could potentially occupy space,” Conyers said.

In the meantime, the university is concentrating on more immediate needs.

“Our student center is 67 years old. It was opened in 1954. I challenge anyone to find a student center that old at a public university that’s still in use. So we’re certainly interested in new construction, a student center and a new dormitory being first and foremost,” Conyers said.

He said he is hopeful to have a building that would be fully funded by money from the state.

“What I’ve found over the past few years is that it’s been quite some time since the state has fully appropriated funds for a new academic building here. Our engineering building, our science building, the Hugine Suites, our newest buildings on campus, the university acquired those through bonds.

“So we had a note. We had to service that debt, where it would certainly be a huge lift to the university if sometime in the near future we can obtain a building that is fully appropriated by the state,” Conyers said.

Looking to the future

The president said he is not interested in dwelling on the university’s past, but rather its future.

“I’m an astute student of history, but certainly it doesn’t benefit anyone to continuously look back (and say), ‘Oh, woe is us. We didn’t get this, we didn’t get that.’ We must look at where we are now,” he said.

He continued, “How do we position ourselves to articulate, advocate for what we need now? That onward, forward (theme) must be about everything. I’ve found from my nine months here that one of the goals is to really eliminate barriers to student success.”

He thanked the community of Orangeburg for its support of the university.

“The city, the county, the elected officials, the chamber of commerce, the economic development. They’ve all rallied around South Carolina State during our tough times. We certainly know that when South Carolina State grows, when Claflin (University) grows, the county and the city grow. So I certainly see this as a partnership with the entire community,” Conyers said.

He said the university must reach out beyond its walls to serve the community, as well.

“I am involved in the community. I like talking to the community leaders, as well as former leaders. It’s from the former leaders that I get most of my information from, about the days of South Carolina State really being integrated into the community, whether it’s football games, whether it’s the arts and the music on campus – all of those things,” Conyers said.

The president’s vision is clear.

“Certainly we know that our university should extend beyond the perimeter of our university. All tentacles should extend through the community and throughout the state for that matter,” he said.

