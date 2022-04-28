Conyers named 13th president of S.C. State

South Carolina State University’s board of trustees has selected Interim President Alexander Conyers as the university’s 13th president.

The announcement came during special called meeting held via teleconference on Thursday. The board met in executive session for nearly two hours before returning to make their decision.

“This is our time. I am a man of faith, and I am certain that President Conyers has been chosen to lead this university for such a time as this. Alexander Conyers is ‘the righteous way’ for S.C. State,” board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said.

“Now we cannot take our feet off of the gas. Because of his leadership over the past nine months, this university has already begun its ascension as the first choice for men and women who desire to receive undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees in their chosen career fields,” Jenkins said.

The vote was unanimous among those trustees present for the vote.

This story will be updated.

