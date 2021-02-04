Conwell sponsors food giveaway; Orangeburg native stars in ‘Bigger’

Orangeburg native Angell Conwell continues to chart her own course through the acting business while staying true to herself — and giving back to her community.

Conwell, one of the stars of executive producer Will Packer's “Bigger” on Black Entertainment Television, will sponsor a free food giveaway at a local restaurant.

The giveaway will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Bojangles at 110 Chestnut St. in Orangeburg.

"We are doing a two-piece leg and thigh with a side item and a biscuit between the hours of 2 and 6. We're giving it to the first 100. Also between 2 and 6, we're giving away one Bo-Berry Biscuit," Bojangles Manager Jerry Lawrence said.

Lawrence said he felt “wonderful” about being able to participate in the giveaway.

Conwell is in Columbia today to celebrate Angell Conwell Day.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin presented Conwell with the key to the city on Feb. 5, 2019, a day which the mayor named in her honor.

“Bigger” is one of the first original series that aired on BET+, the network’s streaming service. The series stars Conwell, Tanisha Long, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger.