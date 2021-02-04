Conwell sponsors food giveaway; Orangeburg native stars in ‘Bigger’

Orangeburg native Angell Conwell continues to chart her own course through the acting business while staying true to herself — and giving back to her community.
Conwell, one of the stars of executive producer Will Packer's “Bigger” on Black Entertainment Television, will sponsor a free food giveaway at a local restaurant.
The giveaway will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Bojangles at 110 Chestnut St. in Orangeburg.
"We are doing a two-piece leg and thigh with a side item and a biscuit between the hours of 2 and 6. We're giving it to the first 100. Also between 2 and 6, we're giving away one Bo-Berry Biscuit," Bojangles Manager Jerry Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he felt “wonderful” about being able to participate in the giveaway.
Conwell is in Columbia today to celebrate Angell Conwell Day.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin presented Conwell with the key to the city on Feb. 5, 2019, a day which the mayor named in her honor.
“Bigger” is one of the first original series that aired on BET+, the network’s streaming service. The series stars Conwell, Tanisha Long, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger.
Conwell has said her character, Veronica Yates, is a real estate agent who finds herself competing for a top spot in her field.
Early in her TV career, Conwell starred as actor Meshach Taylor’s daughter on the CBS show “Dave’s World.” She continued to guest star and appear on dozens of hit shows over the years, including “NYPD Blue,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Moesha.”
Conwell made her feature-film debut in director John Singleton’s “Baby Boy” in 2001. Later that same year, she appeared in the film “Flossin,” and went on to star in “The Wash” with rappers Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem. She also starred in the film “For Richer or Poorer,” which aired on the Gospel Music Channel.
She has also played attorney Leslie Michaelson on “The Young and the Restless.”
Conwell is the daughter of Brian Conwell and Sheila Legette, a talent agent whose roster includes Vivica Fox and Redaric Williams.
Conwell’s maternal grandmother is Eva Legette of Orangeburg.
